NFL News: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals Deshaun Watson’s substitute vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Since confirming the severity of his injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski has been working to find a replacement, with the pressure on to face Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson on the field in the next divisional game of the 2024 NFL season.

Watson was injured in the second quarter of the Browns‘ 14-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 of the NFL season. The play was certainly dramatic as the 29-year-old quarterback attempted to run but fell with no support in his right leg. Once on the ground, he grabbed his ankle and was taken off in an ambulance.

With that in mind, Stefanski confirmed during a press conference that the quarterback who will replace Watson is Jameis Winston. The former New Orleans Saints player’s name makes sense as he has started five of the seven weeks of the season.

It will be a crucial test for Winston as he takes on Jackson in the quarterback battle next Sunday. He will have his fans on his side, but the challenge will be complex as he faces an MVP candidate. In the current season, Watson’s future replacement completed half of his attempted passes (6 of 12).

Winston’s big chance in the midst of an injury crisis

Winston will be the starting quarterback thanks to the Browns’ injury crisis at the position. In addition to Watson’s serious injury, backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out with a finger injury to his throwing hand. The injury crisis opens the door for the 30-year-old quarterback to be the starter for the Browns, who are looking to turn things around after losing five straight and sitting in last place in the AFC North with a 1-6 record.

Cleveland Browns sign backup quarterback to fill Watson’s absence

The Browns went to work signing a replacement for Watson. Although Stefanski has already decided that Winston will be the starting quarterback against the Ravens, the front office signed backup Bailey Zappe from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, where he shared a roster spot with Patrick Mahomes.

Zappe began his professional career in 2022 when he joined the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old quarterback appeared in 14 games with eight starts over the past two seasons before signing with the Chiefs after being released by the Patriots this summer. During that time, he recorded 192 pass completions on 304 pass attempts for 2,053 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns.