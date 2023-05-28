A few seasons ago, every defense was scared of Le’Veon Bell. Now, the running back is considering if retirement is his best option. Amid this thoughts, the 31-year old has named his biggest regret, and of course he didn’t forget to mention the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his time as a Steeler, Bell dominated the entire league. He was seen as one of the best running backs, but he was also a threat by air. There’s no doubt that he could’ve been one of the greatest, but his mentality didn’t help at all.

Since he left the Steelers in 2017, Bell has played for four different teams. However, the running back can’t forget what he lived at Pittsburgh and has now mentioned the club that drafted him in 2013 when talking about regrets.

Le’Veon Bell mentions the Steelers when talking about regrets

Le’Veon Bell had amazing years while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was unable to win a Super Bowl with them, but there’s no doubt that his best years were with the Black and Gold.

After he left the Steelers, Bell played for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he was never able to succeed and he was relegated to a backup role in those clubs.

At age of 31 and without a team, Bell is considering if retirement is his best option this year. The free agent has not received an offer from a team to play the 2023 season, but he knows there’s a huge regret in his career, and it includes the Steelers.

“Yeah, it was a little petty, the little guarantee stuff,” Bell said F regarding his infamous contract dispute with Pittsburgh. “I’m thinking like, damn, could I have really just ate it? Yeah, I probably could’ve. Probably could’ve really ate it.

“I never officially retired,” Bell said Friday on the Steel Here podcast. “The day when I do retire, it’s gonna be with Pittsburgh. Like, I’m trying to retire with Pittsburgh. But before I do that, I might be like, ‘Hey, let me get a couple carries in the preseason so I can show you all something.’

“With the Steelers, I would do the little preseason, like alright, boom boom, but I would not do that anywhere else. Because I don’t even think about playing, it literally would only be in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is where I’ll retire, you know what I’m saying, that’s just it. Because I already been other places. It’s not Pittsburgh.”