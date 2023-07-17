Seven years ago, Le’Veon Bell played his last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Things haven’t gone well for the running back since then, and now he has issued a sincere and heartbreaking apology to the team’s fans.

A few seasons ago, the Steelers had one of the best running backs the league has seen in recent years. Le’Veon Bell was a huge threat for all of the other 31 NFL teams, and he was well aware of his value.

After the 2017 campaign, the running back entered into a contract dispute with Pittsburgh. He didn’t play the next season, and then in 2019 he finally left the Steelers to sign with the New York Jets.

Le’Veon Bell apologizes to all Steelers fans for leaving the team

In 2018, Le’Veon Bell was unable to reach an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a long-term deal. The running back refused to play that year under the franchise tag, sitting out that campaign.

This decision strained the relationship between Bell and Steelers fans. They felt betrayed by the running back, but he also desired to be valued by the team with a lucrative deal that he believed he deserved.

Six years after that incident, Le’Veon Bell deeply regrets his decision. Taking to social media, the 31-year-old running back issued an apology to the Steelers, primarily directed towards the fans, acknowledging the harm he caused them.

“I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out, or leaving the Steelers,” Bell said. “I never apologized. So I want to say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world. I shouldn’t have left. I apologize, I should never have left. I apologize. That’s my fault. That’s on me.“