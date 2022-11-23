Dak Prescott has been actively recruiting Odell Beckham Jr., and there's a strong chance the star wideout signs with the Dallas Cowboys pretty soon.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s sweepstakes are officially underway. The former New York Giants star is set to make his return after suffering an ACL injury in the Super Bowl, and multiple contenders are eager to sign him.

Notably, the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a realistic destination for the LSU product. He had been tied to a move to Dallas multiple times in the past, as his family is full of well-known, diehard Cowboys fans.

But more than that, it now seems like he and Dak Prescott have been in constant talks about potentially teaming up. When asked about it, Prescott claimed he liked the team's chances of signing him, as there's mutual interest at this point.

"He knows how much I want him here," Prescott told the Cowboys website. "And a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help."

"Yeah I have, sure," the QB added. "I've definitely sent some messages. There's been a little back-and-forth, just making sure that he understands that we want him here. I don't necessarily know about what he's looking for when it comes to the numbers and the long-term and all that, but I know we want him here and I hope it all works out."

"Mutual. Honestly, it's mutual," Prescott added. "That's the reason I said it's business. It's more than just somebody's feelings of wanting to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play, but I'm feeling like it's mutual."

When healthy, not many players can be as impactful and physically dominant as OBJ. So, even though the Cowboys don't exactly need him, adding him to their offense will only make them an even bigger threat out of the NFC East.