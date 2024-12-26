NFL News: Buccaneers lose important defensive player for the rest of the regular season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still fighting for a spot in the NFL playoffs and will need to get the most out of their roster to win their remaining two games. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is in the spotlight, but at the same time his role may be diminished by the loss of a key player for the Bucs.

Next Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers is crucial for Tampa Bay, as a loss would mean a farewell to the possibility of playing in the playoffs. The pressure on the Buccaneers could be alleviated if other key weapons besides Mayfield respond.

In line with finding functionality from players other than the 29-year-old quarterback, the Buccaneers got a Super Bowl champion back from injury, but at the same time, another player who started most of the games of the current campaign will not be available against the Panthers.

Mayfield’s teammate to miss rest of 2024 NFL regular season games

Defensive back Christian Izien is Mayfield’s teammate who was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the Buccaneers’ next four games, which include the remaining two regular season games and two playoff games if Tampa Bay advances to the postseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up ahead of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Izien suffered a pectoral injury in the Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In his second season, the defensive back has recorded 75 total tackles with three passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He played in 14 games, 10 of them as a starting player. His role on defense has been important for the Buccaneers.

What are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last two games of the 2024 NFL regular season?

The Buccaneers will face two key games in the current campaign. In addition to the game against the Panthers next Sunday, they will close out the regular season against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mayfield’s team has an 8-7 record.