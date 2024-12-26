Russell Wilson is under a lot of pressure with the Steelers after another bad performance at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team has three consecutive losses and no longer controls its destiny to win the AFC North.

Just a month ago, Wilson seemed like the natural successor to Ben Roethlisberger, and a lucrative contract extension appeared to be the logical move for Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan. However, things have completely changed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already out of the list of Super Bowl contenders, and as has happened in recent years, fans and experts believe the playoffs will be the usual story. One and done.

Have the Steelers clinched a playoff spot?

Despite three consecutive losses, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already secured a spot in the playoffs. However, given the current outlook, they will likely be a wildcard team and will have to chase the Super Bowl on the road.

Even in this challenging scenario, Russell Wilson has absolute confidence in the Steelers pointing out that the postseason is a clean slate for all teams. A message of hope for the entire locker room and a warning for the rest of the NFL.

“We just have to play cleaner. At the end of the day, there’s going to be adversity in every season and it comes in different spaces, places and times. I’m betting on our guys and who we are. How we’re going to respond. I really believe in who we are. When we get the chance to play in the playoffs, it becomes 0-0. That’s the truth of the playoffs and the opportunity that we have. Our belief can’t waver.”

“I think there are highs and lows in every season. It’s going to be a 0-0 score come playoff time. There are all these teams that we can beat. When we do play better, we’re going to be a scary team to play. We’ve got to make sure that’s the case.”