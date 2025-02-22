Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Saints and Kellen Moore confirm who will be their new defensive coordinator

The New Orleans Saints and head coach Kellen Moore have made a key decision for their future, officially naming their new defensive coordinator. With a fresh vision and a mission to restore the team's dominance, this hire could be a game-changer.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Kellen Moore head coach of the New Orleans Saints
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesKellen Moore head coach of the New Orleans Saints

After winning the Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles, Kellen Moore is ready to begin the next stage of his career as the new head coach of the Saints.

Moore has been an offensive mastermind. He produced the best years of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys and in Philadelphia, he developed an unstoppable system led by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.

Now, his challenge is to turn the Saints into contenders in the NFC South, a division that seems completely wide open against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertisement

Who is the Saints’ new defensive coordinator?

Brandon Staley is officially the new defensive coordinator of the Saints. In 2024, he was an assistant coach for the 49ers, and undoubtedly, his biggest failure was not being able to take the Chargers far as head coach between 2021 and 2023.

However, something good emerged from that period. It’s important to remember that Kellen Moore was his offensive coordinator back then in Los Angeles, and now he is returning the favor by giving him the opportunity to help revamp a team that has struggled to find the formula for success since Drew Brees’ retirement.

Advertisement
NFL News: Bill Belichick believes Andy Reid made a huge mistake with Chiefs in Super Bowl loss against Eagles

see also

NFL News: Bill Belichick believes Andy Reid made a huge mistake with Chiefs in Super Bowl loss against Eagles

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise
NFL

NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise

NFL News: Patriots icon Tom Brady reveals in six-word message which team still gives him nightmares
NFL

NFL News: Patriots icon Tom Brady reveals in six-word message which team still gives him nightmares

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving issues strong warning to the NBA about PJ Washington
NBA

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving issues strong warning to the NBA about PJ Washington

Sean McVay and Rams could sign shocking quarterback to replace Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles
NFL

Sean McVay and Rams could sign shocking quarterback to replace Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles

Better Collective Logo