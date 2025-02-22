After winning the Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles, Kellen Moore is ready to begin the next stage of his career as the new head coach of the Saints.

Moore has been an offensive mastermind. He produced the best years of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys and in Philadelphia, he developed an unstoppable system led by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.

Now, his challenge is to turn the Saints into contenders in the NFC South, a division that seems completely wide open against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons.

Who is the Saints’ new defensive coordinator?

Brandon Staley is officially the new defensive coordinator of the Saints. In 2024, he was an assistant coach for the 49ers, and undoubtedly, his biggest failure was not being able to take the Chargers far as head coach between 2021 and 2023.

However, something good emerged from that period. It’s important to remember that Kellen Moore was his offensive coordinator back then in Los Angeles, and now he is returning the favor by giving him the opportunity to help revamp a team that has struggled to find the formula for success since Drew Brees’ retirement.

