With Aaron Rodgers in New York, many believe that Davante Adams will end up joining the Jets. However, it has now been revealed that the wide receiver is considering another team as a potential destination to continue his career.

Davante Adams trade rumors: NFC team emerges as potential destination for the WR

Speculation is rampant about where Davante Adams will play next. After news broke that the Raiders are looking to part ways with him, Adams approached the front office to express his openness to being traded this year.

Several teams would welcome Davante Adams with open arms. However, they must meet the Raiders’ asking price to secure the talented wideout for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

According to NFL media, New York is the frontrunner in the race to land Davante Adams. While the Jets are eager to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers, a new contender has emerged.

Adam Schefter revealed that Davante Adams is also interested in joining the New Orleans Saints to reunite with Derek Carr. However, the quarterback’s injury has stalled negotiations between Adams and the NFC South team.

Davante Adams, Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders – NFL 2022

“Davante Adams would like to be in New Orleans,” Adam Schefter reported, “[or] would like to be with the New York Jets, but the events in New York and … in New Orleans have put talks on hold.”

Will Davante Adams play for the Jets?

Davante Adams’ next move remains uncertain. Reports indicate that the firing of Robert Saleh has put his decision on hold, as Adams wants to see how the Jets will perform under Jeff Ulbrich’s leadership.

As for the Saints, Derek Carr recently suffered an oblique injury that will sideline him for several weeks. The Saints plan to start rookie Spencer Rattler in his absence until the veteran can return.

