NFL News: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald issues strong statement on Leonard Williams' performance

This season, the NFL has several strong contenders for the title, and others, quietly and steadily, are making their way among those who want to compete. The Seattle Seahawks are one of those teams that, little by little, with big wins, will aim to reach the long-awaited Super Bowl. HC Mike Macdonald has a talented roster, and he has found in Leonard Williams a key pillar week after week.

The visit to MetLife Stadium resulted in another victory for Seattle, this time by 26-21 against Aaron Rodgers’ Jets. A solid performance across all lines allowed them to secure an important win to keep moving forward confidently in the league.

DE Leonard Williams was a key factor in his team’s dominant victory, and it was Coach Macdonald himself who, once the game was over, made it clear what he thinks of his player: “I don’t know how this works, but if we can nominate Leonard Williams for Player of the Week, he’s just playing at an all-time elite level,” Seahawks coach stated, via the team’s official website.

“You know, to have a pick-six, I think they told me he was going about 17-and-a-half miles an hour, which was pretty fast for a man that size, so he’s playing out of his mind right now,” he also added.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is seen during the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, September 30, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States

With this win, the Seahawks extended their positive record to seven wins and five losses, becoming the sole leaders of the NFC West. Next week, they will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in a key divisional matchup for both teams’ aspirations.

Williams spoke about his TD in the game

Leonard Williams’ performance was very consistent throughout the game; however, there was a turning point where the DE stood out at his best. It was during a coverage play where Williams corralled Devon Witherspoon’s deflection of an Aaron Rodgers pass and sprinted 92 yards for a touchdown.

Regarding this specific play, Williams shared his thoughts: “I rush the guard, as soon as I get hands on him, he thinks I’m coming, then the last second I pop out, and the ball just happened to be in arm’s reach,” the DE stated. “I just pretty much stuck my arm out, poked it out, and I got a lucky bounce. It went straight up in the air, and it gave me time to catch it.”

“I didn’t expect to get that far with it though, to be honest,” Williams also added. “I remember running with it, I thought I was running fast, but you never know in the moment. But all my teammates were hyping me up, saying I was moving on the sideline. I looked to my left and right, and once I crossed the 50, I was actually looking to pitch it to somebody. But I saw Spoon and the whole defense, the whole cavalry, pretty much running down the field. They were almost more excited for me to get that touchdown than I was. That was awesome.”

What’s next for the Seattle Seahawks?

vs Arizona Cardinals, December 8th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 15th

vs Minnesota Vikings, December 22nd

vs Chicago Bears, December 26th

vs Los Angeles Rams, January 5th