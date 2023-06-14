Wide receiver Stefon Diggs made big headlines on Tuesday but not for the best reasons. The Buffalo Bills superstar was nowhere to be found on practice, and Sean McDermott‘s comments only added fuel to the fire.

The head coach said he was very concerned with the wideout, which is why many started to imagine a scenario where Diggs was on his way out of Buffalo. However, it wasn’t long before things went back to normal.

Diggs was seen on the facilities on Wednesday, rejoining the team’s mandatory minicamp. McDermott once again addressed the media after practice, explaining he gave Diggs authorization to leave earlier on Tuesday.

Bills HC Sean McDermott says there’s nothing to worry about Stefon Diggs

“There are a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate,” McDermott said, via ProFootballTalk. “Let me be clear: Stef did everything that he was asked to do. He was here Monday, he executed his physical on time. Stef reported yesterday, Tuesday, and reported for meetings, at which time we had a great conversation, great communication.

“We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out, and then picked up those conversations after practice. So let me make it clear, it was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me. And so those conversations got us to what I think and believe is a great spot.”

The fact that he ‘needed a break’ still makes noise, but McDermott suggested that everything’s fine between the team and Diggs. Bills fans hope he’s right, since the wideout plays an instrumental role in their Super Bowl aspirations.