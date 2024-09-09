Trending topics:
NFL News: Sean McVay drops shocking update on Puka Nacua's knee injury recovery time

Sean McVay delivered the worst possible news about Puka Nacua's knee injury. His absence from the roster will be a major headache for the Rams for several weeks.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on in the first half during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Getty ImagesLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on in the first half during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

Following the Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions, it was already known that Puka Nacua had suffered a knee injury. However, the situation has now worsened, as Rams head coach Sean McVay has confirmed that Nacua will be placed on the IR list for four weeks. This will be the estimated time required for his recovery.

Puka Nacua is reportedly suffering from a PCL sprain, according to confirmation from Rams head coach Sean McVay. While a four-week absence is not ideal, it is manageable for the Rams, who have a depth chart capable of covering for Nacua while he is on the IR list.

According to the Los Angeles Rams‘ official depth chart, the four players who could rotate into Nacua’s position are Jordan Whittington, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, and Tutu Atwell. It’s worth noting that Atwell and Nacua performed well together during Cooper Kupp’s absence from the team in 2023.

It’s still early to determine who will replace Nacua, as it will depend on the adjustments Sean McVay makes leading up to Week 2. The Rams will face a hungry Arizona Cardinals team on the road, which recently lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-34.

Puka Nacua’s Week 1 Performance

Although it wasn’t his best game, Nacua recorded 4 receptions on 4 targets for a total of 35 yards and had one rushing attempt for 7 yards. So far, he has played a total of 18 games in the NFL, all with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2023, he scored 6 touchdowns.

What is a PCL Sprain?

The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) connects the thigh bone to the shin bone. A sprain occurs when this ligament is subjected to force beyond its normal resistance. Although it is a strong ligament, it is susceptible to injuries, particularly a hyperextended knee.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

