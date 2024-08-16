Sean Payton, head coach of the Denver Broncos, has sparked uncertainty among the team's fans regarding their future starting quarterback.

The Denver Broncos have undergone a major rebuild this year. With the departure of Russell Wilson, uncertainty looms over the quarterback position, and Sean Payton has now intensified concerns surrounding the situation.

In 2016, following their Super Bowl 50 victory, the Broncos faced a significant setback when Peyton Manning retired from football, leaving a massive void for the AFC West team.

Since then, the Broncos have struggled to find a worthy successor to the legendary quarterback. However, they have now brought in a new quarterback who could potentially be the solution to their long-standing issues.

Sean Payton clears the air on the Broncos’ starting QB situation

Peyton Manning was the last solid quarterback the Broncos had. In 2022, Denver attempted to replicate the veteran-QB formula with Russell Wilson, but the plan fell short.

see also NFL News: Broncos make intriguing move regarding their starting QB job

Earlier this year, the AFC West team parted ways with Wilson. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Bo Nix in the first round, hoping he would become the franchise quarterback they’ve been seeking for years.

However, the competition for the starting job remains unclear. Jarrett Stidham has impressed Sean Payton, leaving the head coach uncertain about who will secure the role for the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every one of us recognizes the significance of getting that position settled and having [someone at] that position who we feel like we can win with,” Payton said Wednesday, via the team’s official transcript. “When that is unsettled, it’s tough on your team. …

“It’s a good group to work with and I know the offensive coaches feel that way. I feel that way. I like where we’re at right now and that’s encouraging for our team. Because when that’s unsettled and maybe not as far along, then there’s a lot of things you can do well and yet the team sees there’s a ceiling maybe on what you can do.”

Advertisement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 14: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Sean Payton noted that Bo Nix had a remarkable debut in the preseason. Reports suggest that while Stidham may start in Week 1 to ease the rookie in, the former Oregon standout is expected to eventually take over the starting role.

Advertisement

How many Super Bowls have the Broncos won?

The Denver Broncos have won three Super Bowl titles. Their victories came in Super Bowl XXXII (1997) and Super Bowl XXXIII (1998) under the leadership of quarterback John Elway and head coach Mike Shanahan, and later in Super Bowl 50 (2015) with Peyton Manning at quarterback.

see also NFL News: Josh Allen was inches away from not being picked by the Bills

These wins have solidified the Broncos’ place as one of the NFL’s successful franchises, particularly during those championship runs, where they showcased strong team performances and elite quarterback play.

Advertisement

Advertisement