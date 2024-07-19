Peyton Manning is not entirely done with football. The NFL legend has now unveiled his next plans, which include leading the USA team in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Peyton Manning is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Even though he retired a few years ago, it seems like he’s not entirely done with football, as he wants to lead the USA team in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Peyton Manning’s career was remarkable. He started his professional football journey with the Indianapolis Colts and then moved to the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl with each team.

After his Super Bowl 50 victory, Peyton decided to retire. Nevertheless, he has stayed in touch with the sport, and now he targets a return for the 2028 Olympics with the USA flag football team.

Peyton Manning wants to be in the 2028 Olympics with the USA flag football team

Flag football will be a new discipline in the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. For many fans, the USA stands at the top of the list of favorite teams to win the gold medal, as this team could boast a remarkable roster for the competition.

Once the inclusion of flag football in the Summer Olympics was announced, several players expressed interest in being part of the roster. However, all teams need a head coach, and now the United States may have found the perfect one.

Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has made his pitch to coach the USA flag football team in the 2028 Olympics. However, he knows that his record is not the best in this discipline.

“You hear about NFL players campaigning to be on that team,” Manning said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, “but I’d like to be a coach on that team. There’s no way I’m getting picked now that Eli’s beaten me twice.”

Peyton Manning (left) with his brother Eli (right) during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl games

Peyton refers to the two Pro Bowl games he lost as coach of the AFC team to his brother Eli, who was coaching the NFC side. Additionally, the former Broncos player is aware that there could be other coaches better suited for the job.

“Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay might be more qualified,” Manning said. “I’d be curious how many NFL teams let their coaches or players miss training camp to go participate in the Olympics, just to add something to Roger Goodell’s plate.”

When will the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics start?

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will begin on July 14, 2028. This highly anticipated event will bring together athletes from around the world to compete in various sports over several weeks.

The opening ceremony is set to take place at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, marking the start of an exciting celebration of athletic excellence and international unity. The Games will conclude on July 30, 2028.