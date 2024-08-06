The Denver Broncos have had a lot of problems recently with their quarterbacks, and now they have made an intriguing move regarding their future starting signal-caller.

In the 2024 NFL season, the Denver Broncos will have a new signal-caller leading the offense. However, the AFC West team has made an intriguing move that raises many questions about their future starting quarterback.

For most Broncos fans, Peyton Manning was the last solid quarterback the club had. He led the team to victory in Super Bowl 50, but things have not been the same since then.

In 2022, the team acquired Russell Wilson, who was expected to be the answer to their problems. Unfortunately, he didn’t meet expectations and was released by the club earlier this year.

Report: Broncos make shocking decision regarding their starting QB for 2024

During this offseason, rumors about Russell Wilson’s potential exit from the Broncos were confirmed. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion had a challenging tenure in Denver, leading the team to part ways with him this year.

However, the Broncos had a plan for his departure. In April, Denver traded with the New York Jets for Zach Wilson, an experienced quarterback seeking a second chance in the NFL.

Shortly after, the Broncos made additional changes to their quarterback room. During the 2024 NFL Draft, the club selected Bo Nix in the first round, suggesting he might be the starting quarterback.

Surprisingly, neither has been chosen as the starting QB. Today, the Broncos released their first unofficial depth chart, listing Zach Wilson as QB2 and Bo Nix as the third option.

Bo Nix, former QB of the Oregon Ducks

But who is the starting quarterback? Jarrett Stidham appears as the primary option. However, it’s not time to panic, Broncos fans, as this depth chart may not be final for the upcoming season.

This unofficial list may have been released by the media relations department rather than the executives, as is common practice before the preseason. Additionally, Sean Payton has hinted that the race for the starting job may be between Nix and Stidham, not Wilson.

Will the Broncos release Zach Wilson prior to the 2024 NFL season?

As mentioned earlier, Sean Payton has not shown much endorsement for Zach Wilson since his arrival. While the club needed depth at the position, it appears Jarrett Stidham will sit behind Bo Nix in the upcoming campaign.

This situation raises doubts about Zach Wilson’s future. If he’s relegated to QB3, there may be little reason to keep him on the roster. Consequently, rumors suggest the club may part ways with him in the near future.