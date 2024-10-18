Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers player surprisingly upset Mike Tomlin, spoils Russell Wilson vs Jets role

One particular situation arose when a Pittsburgh Steelers player contradicted Mike Tomlin and anticipated a major announcement regarding Russell Wilson's presence against the New York Jets in NFL Week 7.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ignacio Cairola

Head coach Mike Tomlin was secretive about who would be the starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL Week 7 game against the New York Jets, whether it would be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. However, an unexpected Pittsburgh Steelers player broke the secrecy and inadvertently spoiled the news.

Wilson completed all of the week’s practices and said he feels in good physical form and ready to make his season debut after overcoming a calf injury that sidelined him. Fields had taken his place for the first six games of the campaign, creating some doubt about the quarterback’s starting position. However, an unexpected figure has emerged to put those doubts to rest.

The Steelers player who spoiled the news about Russell Wilson’s status for the game against the Jets is none other than wide receiver George Pickens. “With Russell (Wilson), we got on the same page throwing after practice, more than usual because this will be his first start,” Pickens confessed at a press conference, generating a big surprise and contradicting the mystery Tomlin wanted to keep.

Pickens’ statement in the Steelers’ locker room surely caused a headache for Tomlin, who also kept the secret as a strategy to keep clues away from his Sunday Night Football opponents. In an unusual move, the enigma is solved: Wilson will start against the Jets.

Justin Fields’ comments on losing the starting job to Russell Wilson

Fields had been very solid in his six starts with the Steelers, recording a total of 10 touchdowns and only one interception. “I don’t think I played well enough, to be honest with you. I think if I had played well enough, I don’t think there would be any difference between who should play and who shouldn’t play. I’m going to keep working,” the 25-year-old quarterback said in an exercise in self-criticism.

Wilson’s 2024 NFL debut with Steelers

Wilson’s debut as the Steelers’ quarterback in the 2024 NFL is finally here. After two seasons with the Denver Broncos that were a far cry from his early years with the Seattle Seahawks, the 35-year-old veteran will take the field after being injured in the final days of the preseason.

His presence will be crucial for the Steelers, who lead the AFC North with a 4-2 record, but also have a daunting schedule and it will be useful to have key players available to keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive.

