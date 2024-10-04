NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gets cold warning from key player, similar to Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin received a warning from a key player in a similar situation to quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of Week 5 of the NFL's 2024 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The week following a loss is never easy. Especially for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who is under pressure to change his team’s tactics in an effort to get back to winning ways in the 2024 NFL. The possibility of having Russell Wilson back on the team is a delicate situation, but now a key player has been added to the equation via a subtle plea to be a starter.

Wilson‘s situation is one of the big storylines of the current Steelers campaign. The quarterback has yet to make his season debut due to a calf injury. Justin Fields has replaced him and has taken his place for the time being, although the former Denver Broncos player has intensified his work in practice.

Isaac Seumalo is the key player with a similar case to Wilson’s, but with notable differences. The guard was also unable to make his debut this season due to a pectoral injury, and this week there was hope for his return to the starting lineup, a claim that was made clear in front of the microphones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cold warning to Tomlin from Seumalo

“I feel pretty good, but I’ll let coach (Tomlin) decide my starter. That’s up to him, but I’m clear I’ve been feeling better the last couple of days.” Seumalo told reporters on Friday. The Steelers guard has made his intentions clear and wants to bolster the offensive line in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Isaac Seumalo of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

A significant difference in Seumalo’s case compared to Wilson’s is that the team has an open spot because starting right guard James Daniels suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season, a significant loss for Tomlin’s Steelers.

Advertisement

see also Steelers HC Mike Tomlin issues strong message to NFL referees ahead of game vs Cowboys

Tomlin’s position on Seumalo’s return to the team

The Steelers head coach does not seem to be in a hurry to give Seumalo the job. As with Wilson, Tomlin is opting to give him all the time he needs to complete his recovery and then decide with the player at 100% physically. For that reason, rookie Mason McCormick is expected to start at right guard against the Cowboys, with Spencer Anderson taking over at left guard.