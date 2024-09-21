NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loses another key weapon amid Russell Wilson, Justin Fields spot dispute

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would lose an important player for the Week 3 NFL game in the midst of a spot dispute between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Pittsburgh Steelers will have a key game in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. According to reports, head coach Mike Tomlin will be without a key player on his team amid the starting quarterback competition between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mike Tomlin will lose Steelers rookie starting right tackle Troy Fautanu due to a knee injury during Friday’s practice. While the player is still undergoing further evaluation, he is now expected to be sidelined indefinitely. This is the third significant injury to the Pittsburgh offensive line. Center Nate Herbig is out for the year with a torn rotator cuff and guard Isaac Seumalo has been out since injuring his pectoral muscle in practice.

Fautanu’s injury adds to the Steelers’ starting role dispute between Fields and Wilson, the two contenders for the quarterback position. Tomlin made it clear that he does not want to rush Wilson, who is currently listed as questionable until his recovery is complete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson has been unable to make his debut in the current 2024 NFL due to a calf injury, so 25-year-old quarterback Justin Fields has taken his starting role for the first two weeks and will start against the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that is 2-0. With Fields on the scene, the Steelers have won their first two games and are off to a perfect start.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Justin Fields’ 2024 NFL performance

Quarterback Fields completed 30 of 43 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown in his two appearances in the 2024 season opener. The 25-year-old proved to be a good replacement for Wilson these past two weeks and has heated up the debate in the bid for the starting role.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

“He loves to compete. He’s got a quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t change in environments,” coach Mike Tomlin said of Fields, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ key players.

Advertisement

When was Wilson’s last NFL game?

Russell Wilson’s last official NFL game was against the Denver Broncos on December 24th in a 23-26 loss. The quarterback was active during the preseason with the Steelers, but he has yet to play in an official game for the team in the 2024 NFL season.