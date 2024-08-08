One of the most surprising stories in NFL history announced his retirement from the NFL. A beloved quarterback who defeated Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl six times with the New England Patriots and then had another championship run for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, during the illustrious career of the greatest of all time, two quarterbacks became nemesis for the legend.

No. It wasn’t Patrick Mahomes as Brady dominated that head-to-head in the playoffs with a 2-0 record. In fact, most of the times, Tom had the edge in those matchups against future Hall of Fame players such as Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger.

The real trouble for Brady and Bill Belichick came with the underdogs in the NFL. Of course, the archrival was Eli Manning beating them twice in the Super Bowl and crushing a possible undefeated season.

Nick Foles retires from the NFL

However, the quarterback who delivered the biggest surprise against Tom Brady was definitely Nick Foles. In Super Bowl 52, he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a resounding 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

Now, the key factor of the famous ‘Philly Special’ has confirmed his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons playing for teams like the Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bears and Colts.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL. It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing. I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful.”