With Week 1 drawing nearer, teams are starting to decide who’s making the 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season. And the roster cuts on the Kansas City Chiefs sees them leave Patrick Mahomes without an offensive weapon that has contributed to two Super Bowl victories.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Chiefs are waiving wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was part of Mahomes’ offense in Kansas City since 2022.

With the wideout’s departure, the Chiefs are letting go yet another Super Bowl champion. This offseason, Mahomes and company have already seen the likes of wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr pack their bags.

Kadarius Toney’s time in Mahomes’ offense at Chiefs

A first-round pick out of Florida in 2020, the Alabama native started his NFL career with the New York Giants before being traded to the Chiefs in October 2022. That season, Toney recorded 16 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns en route to Super Bowl LVII, where he produced a historic 65-yard punt return along with a fourth quarter touchdown that helped the Chiefs take the lead. In the end, Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with a late field goal.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney celebrating a catch.

Toney’s second season with the Chiefs was less productive, being part of a WR room that failed to help Mahomes in 2023. Even though he didn’t play a single postseason game, the 25-year-old still got a ring for Kansas City’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Chiefs admits being upset with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs head into 2024 NFL season with new weapons for Mahomes

With Toney failing to establish himself as WR1 last year, the Chiefs are giving Mahomes a new-look WR room for the 2024 season. Hoping to see Rashee Rice take even more steps in his second year, Kansas City has boosted the group with rookie wideout Xavier Worthy and veteran WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

While the team traded up to get the former in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it landed the latter in free agency. Apart from Rice, Worthy, and Brown, Mahomes is expected to continue counting on Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the 2024 Super Bowl.