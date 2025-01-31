NFL News: Baker Mayfield’s Bucs found a replacement for former OC, now Jaguars HC Liam Coen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a long story to sort out regarding the offensive coordinator position following the confusing departure of Liam Coen, who left to become the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars beginning with the 2025 NFL season. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield will have a new playmaker for the team’s offense.

Coen was all set to sign a new contract with the Bucs and become one of the highest paid assistants in the NFL, but surprisingly turned around and decided to accept an offer from the Jaguars that he had previously turned down to stay in Tampa Bay.

The Jaguars were coming off a disappointing season and had dismissed Doug Pederson. They were interested in Coen’s work with Mayfield with the Bucs and wanted to hire him. After an initial negative response, the firing of Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke was the decision that finally caused Coen to change his mind and accept the offer to leave the Buccaneers, who decided to replace him.

Who is the Bucs’ new offensive coordinator?

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have a new offensive coordinator in Josh Grizzard, who was promoted from passing game coordinator, NFL.com has confirmed. Grizzard is the ideal profile to continue what was done last season on offense with quarterback Mayfield, who put together a powerful offense in Tampa Bay.

Liam Coen, the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars

How long has Frizzard been with the Bucs?

Grizzard joined the Bucs days before the start of the 2024 NFL season after spending six years as the quality control coach and receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. The former Tampa Bay pass game coordinator had arrived as part of former offensive coordinator Coen’s staff.

Bucs’ offense, one of the best in the league

While Mayfield’s Buccaneers failed to advance past the wild card round in the playoffs, their offense was a highlight of last season. With Grizzard and Coen as planners, the Tampa Bay franchise finished the campaign ranked third in total yards and fourth in points. Also, on the aerial side, the Bucs offense finished second in aerial touchdowns (41).