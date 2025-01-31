NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid sends bold prediction about Travis Kelce’s future

Travis Kelce wants to continue making history in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as they attempt to win a third consecutive Super Bowl when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on 9 February. However, head coach Andy Reid was bold enough to make a statement about the 35-year-old tight end’s future when he retires from the field.

As well as being one of the best at his position, Kelce has other activities off the field, including appearing on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason. At the same time, the Chiefs star doesn’t mind being in the media spotlight as the boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift.

For now, Kelce has shown no signs of retirement, insisting that he is only thinking about winning another Super Bowl with the Chiefs. However, Reid went further and made a statement about the Kansas City star’s future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Reid’s bold prediction for Travis Kelce’s future

“Travis would be a heck of a football coach,” Reid predicted of Kelce’s future after retirement, as reported by New Heights. The statement from the Chiefs’ current head coach also serves as high praise for the 35-year-old tight end, who has a keen interest in tactics.

Travis Kelce, the star of the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

Reid had already praised Travis Kelce a few days ago

In the Chiefs’ outstanding campaign, Kelce was once again one of the key players, as he proved throughout the regular season and playoffs. Reid sent him a clear message, emphasizing his mentality and leadership to stay in great shape during his long tenure as a Kansas City tight end.

Advertisement

see also Travis Kelce's net worth: How much fortune does the Kansas City Chiefs star have?

“It’s not only his energy. It’s that positive mindset that you can do anything. I think he does a great job with that and being able to show it to the guys. We come together the right way; anything’s possible. That’s the thing I appreciate the most. I also appreciate that at his age, he goes out there every day and practices hard”, Reid praised.