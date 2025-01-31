NBA News: Warriors’ former GM Bob Myers reveals what the team expects at the trade deadline and its challenges

Golden State Warriors are navigating a NBA season of rediscovery, aiming to regain their identity and style of play. In their quest for improvement, they’ve already made trades, including acquiring Dennis Schroder, though the move has yet to yield the expected results. Speculation around potential trades for stars like Jimmy Butler or Zach LaVine continues to swirl. No one understands the complexities behind these decisions better than former Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game with Matt Steinmetz and Daryl Johnson, Myers opened up about the chaos NBA front offices face in the days leading up to the trade deadline. “It’s pretty rough, much more than maybe the public realizes,” Myers said. “This isn’t like you woke up two days before the deadline and decided to make a trade.”

He emphasized the exhausting process, noting that most discussions never materialize. “You’ll move forward, get to the 10-yard line with another team, and they’ll pull out because they got a better deal, or they’ll change the terms. Sometimes a player sprains his ankle or medical evaluations come back negatively, and the deal is off.”

A proven track record in trades

The Warriors’ last major trade came in 2020 when they sent point guard D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which was used to select Jonathan Kuminga. That deal proved invaluable as both Wiggins and Kuminga played crucial roles in Golden State’s 2022 NBA championship run.

Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green (23), Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors Forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts to a foul call that was overturned during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers on November 28, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Trust and temperament in the trade room

Myers highlighted how the trade period reveals the true nature of those in the organization. “Every time you go through it, you learn something. You learn about your peers, who you can trust,” Myers explained. “Some in the group are more aggressive, some are more conservative. Ultimately, it’s Joe [Lacob]’s team. It’s his call, and I accepted that.”

He noted that ownership’s engagement has become more prominent given the rising value of NBA franchises. “If you guys bought a team, I’m sure you would have your say, as you should,” Myers said.

Staying aligned with Kerr

While Myers acknowledged the value of staying aligned with head coach Steve Kerr, he pointed out that managing public perception has become an increasingly significant aspect of trade decisions.

“So you’re balancing all these things. I was lucky with Steve; we had a good partnership. I knew where he stood,” Myers said. “But the truth is, there is a media component to it. What are the fans going to think? What would business operations think? That all matters.”

He admitted that public and social media reactions now carry more weight than ever. “More organizations discuss it now. Social media, fan reaction—it’s all part of the conversation.” Despite these challenges, Myers emphasized the importance of involving key stakeholders, including Stephen Curry, in major decisions. “You’d loop in Steph, and the key stakeholders, to try and get everyone on the same page.”