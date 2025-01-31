The Philadelphia 76ers remain in the hunt for an NBA playoff spot after securing their fourth consecutive victory, moving them into 11th place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Chicago Bulls. Leading the charge is Tyrese Maxey, who has been the offensive team’s leader this season. Undoubtedly one of the league’s top performers this year, Maxey has also sparked discussion on basketball’s greatest player of all time.

In 2025, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey offered his candid perspective on the ongoing debate over basketball’s greatest player of all time. His comments came amid continued discussions surrounding the legacies of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, a topic that sparks heated conversations among fans and analysts alike. Rather than fueling the divisive debate, Maxey’s remarks provided a refreshing perspective, one rooted in respect for both icons.

76ers’ Maxey stated, “He’s the greatest ever, him and Jordan are right there neck and neck. What (LeBron) has done for our game has been amazing.” With this remark, he did not only recognized the incredible achievements of LeBron James but also placed him on a comparable pedestal with Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyrese Maxey believes both players have redefined the game in their own unique ways, making it difficult to declare a single ‘greatest’ without recognizing the immense contributions of each. Looking ahead, Maxey’s honest take resonates with many in the basketball community who believe that the impact of a player goes beyond statistics and championships.

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

His balanced view encourages a broader appreciation for the evolution of the game, celebrating the transformative eras led by both Jordan and LeBron. As 2025 unfolds, Tyrese Maxey has established himself as one of the best players of his team averaging 27.1 points and 6 assists per game this season.

Advertisement

see also Tyrese Maxey makes something clear on Joel Embiid’s absences and his new role with the Sixers

What do the Philadelphia 76ers need to secure an NBA playoff spot?

If the Philadelphia 76ers hope to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs, they will need consistent production from their core players, including Tyrese Maxey, who has been delivering at an elite level, and Kelly Oubre Jr. Just as crucial is keeping key players healthy and at full strength, as the team relies on a balanced offense and strong defense to close out tight games.

Advertisement

Additionally, the 76ers will need their rotation players to step up, providing meaningful contributions across the roster while helping to minimize the risk of injuries that could derail their postseason push. With Tyrese Maxey leading the charge and the defense performing at a high level, Philadelphia has a strong chance to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs.