NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen gets big admission from Texans' Stefon Diggs about MVP award

Stefon Diggs currently plays for the Houston Texans, but he shared a team with Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen from 2020 through the 2024 NFL offseason. The 31-year-old veteran did not hesitate to make a strong statement about the next MVP award winner.

Allen has been performing at a high level this season, as the Bills were the only team able to defeat Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. The Buffalo franchise has accumulated an 11-3 record and is already qualified for the next playoffs after leading the AFC East.

As the regular season comes to a close, NFL stars like Diggs are beginning to be considered for the Most Valuable Player of the season award. While Lamar Jackson is currently considered a strong candidate for the award, other faces vying for the recognition include Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), and Allen himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Diggs say about Allen and the MVP award?

“Obviously, it’s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing. He should definitely win the MVP. As far as seeing him game in and game out. He’s making those plays. It’s not new to me at all, It’s not new to nobody in the league. I feel like it’s just his respect kind of coming full circle, finally getting that credit that he deserves. He’s playing at a very high level. I feel like he deserves it,” Texans‘ Diggs affirmed to NFL Network about Allen’s status in the MVP race.

Advertisement

Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans looks on prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

How is the NFL MVP award winner chosen?

The MVP is selected by a panel of 16 NFL writers and broadcasters. This dynamic was changed beginning with Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, when fans were given the opportunity to vote for the MVP electronically. NFL media accounts for 80 percent of the vote, while fans make up the remaining 20 percent.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen's net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

Who is the player who has won the most MVP trophies?

Josh Allen has yet to win an MVP trophy and will face two-time winner Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens this season. The NFL’s all-time MVP leader is Tom Brady with five awards (four with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).