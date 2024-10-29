NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud loses key teammate for the season due to terrible injury

Following the victory over the Colts in Week 8 of the NFL, Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud will lose a key teammate for the remainder of the season due to a severe injury.

Although the Houston Texans wrapped up Week 8 of the NFL on a high note with their victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the negative aspect of the day came with the injury to a key player for CJ Stroud.

The player in question is none other than WR Stefon Diggs, who had to leave the field during the game against the Colts due to a serious knee injury. It was later confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season.

The news was confirmed by journalist Ian Rapoport through his X account (formerly Twitter): “Texans star WR Stefon Diggs, who went down with a knee injury Sunday, has torn his ACL and is out for the season.”

In this way, the team coached by DeMeco Ryans loses one of its key offensive players at a time when they are sitting at the top of the AFC South.

Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans walks off the field during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Stefon Diggs arrived in Houston from the Buffalo Bills, marking one of the most impactful moves in the league. The WR joined the offense alongside CJ Stroud, Dalton Schultz, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell.

The dominant path of the Texans

After 8 weeks of play, the Texans have emerged victorious in six of those matchups, establishing themselves as the undisputed leaders of the AFC South. With an unstoppable CJ Stroud, the Houston team is gradually positioning itself as serious contenders in the league.

The recent 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial divisional matchup leaves the Texans well-positioned for the future of the season.

Previously, they secured key victories against Indianapolis, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and once again the Colts.

What games will Diggs miss?

Due to the confirmation of Stefon Diggs’ serious knee injury, which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season, here are the games the Texans will face without the WR.

vs New York Jets, October 31st

vs Detroit Lions, November 10th

vs Dallas Cowboys, November 18th

vs Tennessee Titans, November 24th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 1st

vs Miami Dolphins, December 15th

vs Kansas City Chiefs, December 21st

vs Baltimore Ravens, December 25th

vs Tennessee Titans, January 5th