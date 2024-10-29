Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud loses key teammate for the season due to terrible injury

Following the victory over the Colts in Week 8 of the NFL, Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud will lose a key teammate for the remainder of the season due to a severe injury.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Texans 24-22.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesC.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Texans 24-22.

By Matías Persuh

Although the Houston Texans wrapped up Week 8 of the NFL on a high note with their victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the negative aspect of the day came with the injury to a key player for CJ Stroud.

The player in question is none other than WR Stefon Diggs, who had to leave the field during the game against the Colts due to a serious knee injury. It was later confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season.

The news was confirmed by journalist Ian Rapoport through his X account (formerly Twitter): “Texans star WR Stefon Diggs, who went down with a knee injury Sunday, has torn his ACL and is out for the season.”

Advertisement

In this way, the team coached by DeMeco Ryans loses one of its key offensive players at a time when they are sitting at the top of the AFC South.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans walks off the field during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Stefon Diggs arrived in Houston from the Buffalo Bills, marking one of the most impactful moves in the league. The WR joined the offense alongside CJ Stroud, Dalton Schultz, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell.

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin&#039;s Steelers at key point in season

see also

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers at key point in season

The dominant path of the Texans

After 8 weeks of play, the Texans have emerged victorious in six of those matchups, establishing themselves as the undisputed leaders of the AFC South. With an unstoppable CJ Stroud, the Houston team is gradually positioning itself as serious contenders in the league.

Advertisement

The recent 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial divisional matchup leaves the Texans well-positioned for the future of the season.

Previously, they secured key victories against Indianapolis, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and once again the Colts.

Advertisement

What games will Diggs miss?

Due to the confirmation of Stefon Diggs’ serious knee injury, which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season, here are the games the Texans will face without the WR.

  • vs New York Jets, October 31st
  • vs Detroit Lions, November 10th
  • vs Dallas Cowboys, November 18th
  • vs Tennessee Titans, November 24th
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 1st
  • vs Miami Dolphins, December 15th
  • vs Kansas City Chiefs, December 21st
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, December 25th
  • vs Tennessee Titans, January 5th
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik receives strong message from Louisville HC Jeff Brohm
College Football

NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik receives strong message from Louisville HC Jeff Brohm

NFL News: Ravens help Lamar Jackson with big trade for former Steelers star
NFL

NFL News: Ravens help Lamar Jackson with big trade for former Steelers star

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers at key point in season
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers at key point in season

NCAAF News: Oregon HC Dan Lanning makes big admission on Michigan QB Davis Warren
College Football

NCAAF News: Oregon HC Dan Lanning makes big admission on Michigan QB Davis Warren

Better Collective Logo