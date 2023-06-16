The Green Bay Packers are starting a new era without Aaron Rodgers. After flirting with a departure for the last three years, the four-time NFL MVP finally made it clear he wanted out this offseason. Now, it’s Jordan Love‘s turn.

The Utah State product has been waiting for his chance, having joined the team as a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft. Love started to embrace his new role in minicamp, and he’s already noticed which players could help him in his first year as starter.

Love seems to be quite optimistic with what he sees in his offense, and he took time to praise one player in particular. Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave is just getting started, but the Packers QB already likes his potential.

Jordan Love predicts great future for Packers rookie TE Luke Musgrave

“First impression of Luke, he’s going to be a great player,” Love said, as quoted by Packers Wire. “He’s a lot faster than anybody thought, on tape just watching him. He’s picking up the offense really fast, he’s getting a lot of reps right now, which is great for him. He’s making the most of it. Learning every day, not making the same mistake twice. And he’s catching the ball really well right now, he’s making plays.”

The Packers have a really young core in offense, so they’re definitely excited to see how they develop. It’s hard to predict whether they’ll make an immediate impact this year, but the team seems to be safe for the future.