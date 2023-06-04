The league was shocked when the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets before the draft. It was the biggest move in recent history, although now both sides seem to be ready for a fresh start.

Every franchise has to adapt when a quarterback of that magnitude leaves, but wide receivers are the most affected players on the field when there is a change at the position. Their production can dip a lot if there is a big fall in talent, so Jordan Love is someone to keep an eye on.

There is a very young core of wide receivers in Green Bay after a huge overhaul compared to the last couple of years. However, Romeo Doubs isn’t afraid of the change. Furthermore, he made some interesting comments on Jordan Love replacing Rodgers.

Romeo Doubs doesn’t see much difference between Love and Rodgers

Doubs was selected with the 132nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a rookie last year, something not easy at the Packers because Rodgers doesn’t usually trust young players. It can take time to have opportunities being a fourth rounder, especially if you have to gain the future Hall of Famer’s confidence first. That might be why he shared a bold comparison of the signal-callers.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback. When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So, I don’t really see what’s the big difference. I see a progression. I see it going up. I don’t see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization”, Doubs said in an interview with Dennis Krause of SpectrumNews1.

This wasn’t necessarily a shot at Rodgers, but it’s certainly interesting to hear a player say there is no difference between a four-time MVP and someone with just one start in his three-year career. The wide receiver finished with 42 catches for 425 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Although he should improve those numbers considering that former N° 1 target Allen Lazard is now in New York.