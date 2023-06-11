There will always be a huge connection between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite being traded to the New York Jets, their long history is going to tie them forever. But there is no denying a new version of him emerged since he left his long-time franchise.

The excitement is complete in New York with their signal-caller. After years and years of very poor production at the position, they finally found a player that can do it at the highest level. His four MVP awards are proof of his stellar career.

Rodgers seems to be enjoying everything he has experienced as a Jet so far. From attending sporting events with cornerback Sauce Gardner, to even showing a different aspect compared to his time in Green Bay. The most recent thing he said seems to mark a big contrast with the past.

Aaron Rodgers gets real on his time at the Jets

Sometimes things could be over-analyzed with the quarterback. However, it would be a mistake to overlook that most of what Rodgers says has a purpose behind. He hasn’t been too kind with Packers’ front office lately, but now he made a remark that some fans could see as a comparison between his last season in Green Bay and his new stage in New York.

“The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in a while. It’s fun to come to work and be excited about what we’re doing. We have a great quarterback room. To work with Zach, Tim and Chris has been a lot of fun”, Rodgers said. Rodgers is the only one who knows if he pointed out how much he has enjoyed working for the Jets genuinely or to criticize the Packers, although every word he says should be taken with a grain of salt.