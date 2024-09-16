NFL News: Tom Brady issues warning to broadcasting industry about his future as a color commentator

The NFL's top quarterback, Tom Brady, made his debut in Week 1 and didn’t hesitate to send a message about his first gig as a color commentator.

Tom Brady finally made his debut as a color commentator in the NFL during Week 1, marking a solid first gig for the former quarterback. However, Brady was his own harshest critic on his performance and took the opportunity to send a message to the industry and his critics about his work.

In the words of the multiple Super Bowl champion and now color commentator, Brady acknowledged that he still has room to improve and things to clean up during the learning process. But he also emphasized that he’s doing exactly what he should be doing.

“Certainly a lot of fun, definitely some things to clean up. So it’s all a learning process,.” Brady said “Felt like I was doing what I should be doing, and I just know it’s going to get better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s important to remember that Tom Brady signed a major contract with FOX to become a commentator after retiring from the NFL as a player. He will be part of select games during the 2024 season on NFL on FOX, working alongside Kevin Burkhardt, who will handle the play-by-play calls.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s Contract with FOX

The announcement that Brady would join FOX as a commentator was made on May 10, 2022, during what would be his final season as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to the contract signed between Brady and the network, he is set to earn approximately $375 million over the course of 10 years.

Advertisement

This deal makes Brady the highest-paid commentator in history, surpassing any other sport’s broadcast deals. No one in sports commentary has ever been paid as much, with other announcers and commentators barely exceeding $5 million per year.