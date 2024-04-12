Tom Brady sent an amazing challenge on social media trying to play again in the NFL.

Tom Brady could return to the NFL. Believe it or not, the legend has shaken the world of sports with his recent statements in an interview on the famous ‘Deep Cut’ podcast with Vic Blends.

“I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don’t know. I’m always gonna be in good shape. I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

The challenge for Brady would be enormous trying to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have become the modern dynasty that took the place of the New England Patriots.

It’s worth noting that the veteran is already 46 years old and his return would be something never before seen considering his age. However, to make things even spicier, Brady threw down a tremendous challenge on social media to ensure he would come out of retirement.

Tom Brady would return to the NFL

Through his official X account, Tom Brady responded to a hilarious message from the New England Patriots in which the former quarterback appeared with long hair wearing the team’s uniform with which he won the Super Bowl six times. It all was related to the interview with famous barber, Vic Blends.

“Just a little off the top @TomBrady?” was the message from the Pats’s social media account. Then, the answer by the legend left everyone in awe. “50k likes and i’ll u̶n̶r̶e̶t̶i̶r̶e̶ grow it back out.”

As expected, the response from his followers was impressive. At the moment, the post already has more than 130k likes. Now, the big question is whether Tom will keep his word.