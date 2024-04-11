Believe it or not, Tom Brady has suddenly become an option for the San Francisco 49ers before the 2024 NFL season.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers failed again in the Super Bowl thanks to an epic performance by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a consequence, the debate about Brock Purdy leading the 49ers as franchise quarterback of the future continues. Jed York, CEO of the 49ers, admitted a few days ago that they are already thinking in a big contract extension for the young player.

However, all that was before Tom Brady made a statement which shocked the NFL. Even though he is 46-years old, the greatest player of all time is ready to receive calls. These were his words on ‘DeepCut with VicBlends’.

“I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don’t know. I’m always gonna be in good shape. I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Will Tom Brady come out of retirement and play for the 49ers?

The most interesting part of this whole story is that VicBlends presented Tom Brady with a possible scenario where a potential injury to Brock Purdy could lead to a call from head coach Kyle Shanahan and the legend never shut the door. He is available to return.

Throughout that conversation, Brady only mentioned two other teams as possible destinations to come out of retirement: the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite this, Tom’s biggest dream was always to wear the jersey of his idol, Joe Montana.