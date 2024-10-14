Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady makes something clear about Lions after big win over Cowboys

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady sent a message to the entire league about the Detroit Lions and how dangerous the team can be following their dominant victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady, former NFL quarterback, looks on before the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Getty ImagesTom Brady, former NFL quarterback, looks on before the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Richard Tovar

After a dominant 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Tom Brady had some strong words of praise for the Detroit Lions, making it clear to the rest of the NFL that the Lions are not just a good team—they are a force to be reckoned with. Speaking on FOX with studio analyst Howie Long, Brady didn’t hesitate to name the Lions the best team he has seen in person this season.

“Absolutely,” Brady said when asked if Detroit was the top team among the others he had watched live this season. “Their ability to play on offense is incredible. They have so many ways to attack you. That two-headed monster in the backfield with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs gives them flexibility, and their creative play-calling keeps everyone involved.”

Brady didn’t stop there. He praised the Lions‘ offensive versatility and how they use their weapons effectively. “Gibbs played well today, but it wasn’t his most explosive performance. But that’s the thing—they don’t rely on just one guy. They’ve got [Amon-Ra] St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Sam LaPorta…they’re spreading the ball around. It all starts with that offensive line. They dominate the line of scrimmage, and when you’ve got [Jared] Goff back there with time, surveying the field, they just look unstoppable.”

Advertisement

The offensive line, in Brady’s eyes, is the backbone of the Lions’ success, giving Goff the time he needs to pick apart defenses. On the defensive side, Brady highlighted their aggressive style. “Defensively, they’re up there challenging people. Playing man coverage, making every throw difficult. As a quarterback, that’s frustrating. There’s just no easy plays out there.”

Advertisement

Brady sent a clear message to the rest of the NFL

The Lions are a team with a lot of humility, but they are also incredibly tough. “They’re going to be tough to stop,” Brady added. “They’ve got guys who play for one another. Man, the Lions are a tough team to beat.”

NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson suffers major leg injury from collision with Lions teammate

see also

NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson suffers major leg injury from collision with Lions teammate

When asked about Detroit’s ability to run the ball, Brady noted that the ground game is key to their success. “The number one issue is their ability to run the football,” he said. “They’ve tried to be balanced, but if the run game isn’t producing, they can adjust. Maybe starting games more pass-heavy could help them get an early lead and then open up the run. Either way, they’ve got the right idea.”

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB Postseason: Yankees’ pitching rotation for ALCS vs. Guardians
MLB

MLB Postseason: Yankees’ pitching rotation for ALCS vs. Guardians

Jannik Sinner is close to equal Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's impressive record
Sports

Jannik Sinner is close to equal Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's impressive record

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes final decision about the future of Mike McCarthy with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes final decision about the future of Mike McCarthy with Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys after loss against Lions
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys after loss against Lions

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo