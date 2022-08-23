Tom Brady is definitively one player that does not usually skips trainings. But now, something extraordinary happened and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a 11-day absence that raised lots of rumors.

If you open a dictionary and search for the word "consistency", an image of Tom Brady should appear. Of course, after skipping 11 days of training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, people started to spread out some rumors about him, but now the quarterback has responded what happened during that time.

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, training camps are coming to an end and players are trying to be at their best moment to face the games. Tom Brady will definitively try to win another Super Bowl in what could be his last season in the NFL, shutting down the critics and proving he is still an elite quarterback.

Tom Brady's response to 'Masked Singer' rumors after his 11-day absence

Now, he missed 11 days of training with the Buccaneers, so of course he raised some doubts and rumors about what was happening. Some of them said that he was filming episodes for the show "Masked Singer", so he gave a funny response.

With lots of humor, Tom Brady tweeted where he was. "Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though," said the 45-year old. The Bucs did make it clear that his absence was for "personal reasons".

In this tweet, Tom Brady was talking about his underwear brand. Of course he is not the person on the video, but he used this to clarify what happened and shut down the rumors about his pressence on tha mentioned show.