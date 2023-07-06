NFL News: Tom Brady's former teammate says the league is not prepared for the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a significant challenge this season. After three years with Tom Brady as their quarterback, the team will now have a new leader for the 2023 NFL season. One of Brady’s former teammates has issued a warning to the entire league about the NFC South club.

Tom Brady’s three-year tenure with the Buccaneers was everything the fans expected it to be. The quarterback was able to win the Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs and give Tampa Bay its second Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, the 45-year-old decided to end his football career this year. Now, the Buccaneers will have a new leader for their offense, but according to one of Brady’s former teammates, the club will be a huge threat for the league.

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis talks about the team’s Brady-less era

The Buccaneers will have to prove everybody they are good without Brady. The legendary player decided to quit football after the 2022 NFL season, leaving Tampa Bay without a starting quarterback.

The competition for the starting quarterback role seems to be between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. It won’t be easy for either of them to fill Brady’s absence, but the team is confident that they’ll do their best to create a dominant offense.

Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis is one of them. Brady’s former teammate has talked about the new era they’ll go through without the seven-time Super Bowl champion with them, and he’s sees a bright future for his team.

“We’re about to do it to ’em,” Davis said, via Go Long. “Anybody who feels we’ve lost Tom — and lost something — is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it’s a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I’m only getting better.”

Davis took a moment to talk about the NFC South, and slammed the other teams. “[The division] is worse than what it was before. So, we run through the division. Get to the playoffs. Run through the playoffs and it’s the Super Bowl.”