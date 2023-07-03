After three seasons with Tom Brady as quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new player leading their offense. Mike Evans, star wide receiver, has shared his honest take on who should replace the legend between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Tom Brady arrived at the Buccaneers for the 2020 NFL season. The team had high expectations for him, and he lived up to them by winning Super Bowl LV against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, his next two years with Tampa Bay were not the best. At the end of the 2022 campaign, the legendary player decided to retire, leaving the Buccaneers without a starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask? Mike Evans picks his preferred replacement for Tom Brady

Once Tom Brady announced his retirement, the Buccaneers knew it wouldn’t be easy to replace him. They found Baker Mayfield available as a free agent, and financially speaking, it was the best option.

Mayfield is not the only quarterback the Buccaneers have nowadays in the locker room. Kyle Trask, who spent the 2022 season as Brady’s backup, will fight against Baker to be the team’s starter this year.

As of today, there’s no clear winner of this competition. Mike Evans, Brady’s favorite target, has weighed in on the matter, talking about the qualities of both quarterbacks.

“Kyle’s improved a lot. I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen from Baker,” Evans told reporters. “Whoever the quarterback will be, I’m positive they’re going to make the right choice and we’re going to win some games.”