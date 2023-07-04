Tom Brady’s legacy could be in jeopardy. Bridget Moynahan, the mother of the former quarterback’s eldest son, has spoken about their child, revealing that he may not be interested in following in his dad’s footsteps.

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the greatest players in NFL history. The legendary quarterback won seven Super Bowls during his 23-year tenure; six with the New England Patriots, and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the end of the 2022 season, Brady decided to retire from football once and for all. Everyone is wondering if his children are interested in carrying on his legacy by playing the same sport, but it appears that the eldest among them will not be following in his footsteps.

Tom Brady’s son Jack could not be interested in playing football like his dad

Tom Brady’s retirement has raised many questions, including who will be the next GOAT. Naturally, fans have started to wonder if his kids will be able to carry on his legacy and keep it alive.

Jack is Brady’s eldest son, whose mother is the actress Bridget Moynahan. She was asked about the interests of the 15-year-old, and if he’s willing to follow his dad’s footsteps.

“He’s kinda like that normal kid who doesn’t really know what he wants to do yet,” she said in an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark. “And I think that’s OK, and I certainly don’t want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does.”

Fans are naturally wondering if Brady’s genetics will also make his kids exceptional in football. However, Moynahan believes that Jack may not be interested in pursuing the same sport his father played for over 23 years.

“He’s more of a basketball player,” Moynahan revealed, explaining that he really “loves” the sport. “Yeah, basketball and lacrosse right now.”