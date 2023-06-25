During his 23-year tenure in the NFL, Tom Brady stirred the ire of his rivals due to his remarkable success. However, a shocking revelation has recently been made by a two-time Super Bowl champion regarding the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback: ‘He hates my mom’.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady decided to put an end to his career and retire from football. He is a living legend of the Patriots and Buccaneers, having won seven Super Bowl rings during his 23 successful campaigns.

Now that he’s retired, Brady believed he would have a break from football until the fall of 2024 when he is scheduled to join FOX Sports as their primary NFL analyst. However, he continues to be a topic of conversation, with even a former two-time Super Bowl champion discussing him.

Brady’s biggest football enemy: ‘He hates my mom’

Tom Brady is loved by many but also hated by others. He won seven Super Bowls by defeating the best teams in the NFL. Patriots and Buccaneers fans idolize him, but their rivals not as much.

However, TB12 was also defeated during his 23-year tenure by great squads. One that he’ll always remember is located in the Big Apple. The New York Giants won two Super Bowls against Brady, with Eli Manning as their main star.

The fact that Eli Manning won two Vince Lombardi trophies against him is one of the reasons why he believes he may not be Brady’s favorite person. While Tom could have potentially won nine Super Bowls, the Giants stood in his way on those occasions.

“No, no,” he said on Julian Edelman’s podcast when asked if Brady hated him. “Good looking guy who just throws spirals and wins games. Like, how do you hate that guy? He hates my mom. If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like, 12 Super Bowls probably.”