Football and soccer will compete for people’s attention this year, with Tom Brady’s New England Patriots homecoming and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut. However, fans have a clear favorite in this intense competition.

A few weeks ago, the New England Patriots announced Tom Brady’s return. The legendary quarterback will be present in the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s set to be honored for his successful career.

As for Lionel Messi, the Argentinian forward will play for Inter Miami this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has agreed terms with the MLS club in a blockbuster move no one really expected.

Tom Brady’s homecoming beats Lionel Messi’s ballyhoed debut with Inter Miami

Patriots fans are eagerly awaiting September 10th, as their team will have its season opener against the Eagles. New England has another surprise prepared for them, as Tom Brady will be honored at Gillette Stadium for his successful NFL career.

On July 21st, soccer fans will also have a very important moment. According to reports, Lionel Messi will make his debut with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup against Mexican club Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. This moment will undoubtedly change the history of MLS.

Both events are marked as two of the most relevant to happen this year in American leagues. However, this time football has beaten soccer, as Tom Brady’s homecoming seems to be more attractive for fans than Messi’s debut.

According to numerous ticket brockers, the average ticket price for the game between the Patriots and the Eagles costs $391. On the other hand, a ticket for the match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul is at $307, and are already sold out.