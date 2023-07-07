A few months ago, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. It was a very complicated moment on and off the field as the former quarterback also confirmed his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, a report by the New York Times revealed Tom Brady lost a massive amount of money when cryptocurrency had a historic downfall. After his NFL career, this could have a lot of consequences.

Tom Brady lost millions in crypto crisis

The information published by the New York Times reveals that Tom Brady lost at least $30 million thanks to the collapse of cryptocurrency. As an ambassador of FTX, the legend was paid with stock and, when the downfall occurred, it suddenly was worthless.

Brady signed to help promote the company two years ago appearing in multiple TV commercials and other type of advertisements. Nevertheless, as it became a tradition even with players’ salaries in the NFL, the star accepted to be paid in that currency. Now, all that stock translates to zero.

Furthermore, in something totally unexpected, the celebrities who became ambassadors of FTX could face a lawsuit by all the investors seeking a huge compensation for the risk taken.

The crypto crisis has been on of the biggest in the last decade. Last November, FTX already filed for banruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried, who was the CEO of the company, will face multiple legal charges of corruption and fraud.