Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have started the 2025 season with an 0-2 record after losing at home to the Philadelphia Eagles. The key moment of the game occurred with 13:07 left in the fourth quarter when Patrick Mahomes threw a pass that looked perfect, but his tight end dropped it at the 2-yard line.

Now, after all the criticism he has received, Kelce admitted in his podcast New Heights that he is responsible for the key drop that ended in an interception and that Mahomes should not be blamed for the pass. “The ball was where it needed to be, when it needed to be there. I just got to get my head around out of the break so that I don’t put myself in a position to let the ball surprise me like that. It’s frustrating. I’ve scored on that play a million times in my life. It’s something that should have never happened and it cost us. Big time. That hurts, but, we’ll get it fixed.”

The Chiefs will face an uphill battle trying to reach the Super Bowl, considering that their schedule still includes tough opponents like the Ravens, Lions, Bills, Broncos, Colts, Texans, and Chargers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Chiefs lose to Eagles?

The Chiefs lost to the Eagles due to many mistakes, especially on offense, including that key dropped pass by Travis Kelce. The tight end promised that they are already working on it and that he will come back stronger in the next game against the Giants.

“Got to catch the ball and give ourselves a chance. Right now, we’re just not executing to the degree that we hold ourselves accountable to. It starts up top with coach Reid and how he holds us accountable and us players got to hold each other accountable. I got to be there for my guys. I need to answer that bell. 0-2 start is not how you envision the year starting. We played two solid teams. I mean the Chargers looked great again against the Raiders and Philly’s still got a lot of great players. We got to get the train rolling on the right tracks. We’re a play here and a play there away from being 2-0. That’s what we see.”

Advertisement