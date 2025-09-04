Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes couldn’t hide their excitement about playing in Brazil for the first time. The Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers, and for the legendary tight end, this is a huge opportunity to help grow football worldwide.

“It’s exciting. We’re trying to take this game worldwide. We’re so fortunate that Brazil had the interest of wanting to see more of the NFL. How proud is it to be one of those teams that are picked to showcase that? I’ve been watching soccer games all week, I’ve been watching last year’s game that the Eagles won and it’s just exciting times to be down here and play in front of Brazilian crowd.”

Although all the attention is centered on playing a regular-season game in Sao Paulo, the win is crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs as they aim to take an early lead in the AFC West. With many experts viewing the Chargers as a real threat to conquer the division, there’s a lot at stake.

Do the Chiefs play in Brazil?

Yes. The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes mentioned that it is a privilege to take the field in front of such passionate fans in what promises to be a spectacular atmosphere.

“I think it’s fun. Obviously, we want to take American football worldwide and you can see the fan base in Brazil. So, we’re getting to bring the game that we love to them. So, I’m super excited to go out there and play in front of the fans. They looked pumped. It’s going to be a great environment. That’s what we want to do when we play this profession. Play in front of fans that want to see football and that’s what we’re getting the opportunity to do.”

