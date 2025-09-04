Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes send a special message to football fans in Brazil

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are bringing NFL excitement to Brazil. Ahead of the Chiefs' showdown with the Chargers in Sao Paulo, the superstar duo shared a heartfelt message for fans, celebrating their passion and the growing impact of football worldwide.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce of the Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes couldn’t hide their excitement about playing in Brazil for the first time. The Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers, and for the legendary tight end, this is a huge opportunity to help grow football worldwide.

“It’s exciting. We’re trying to take this game worldwide. We’re so fortunate that Brazil had the interest of wanting to see more of the NFL. How proud is it to be one of those teams that are picked to showcase that? I’ve been watching soccer games all week, I’ve been watching last year’s game that the Eagles won and it’s just exciting times to be down here and play in front of Brazilian crowd.”

Although all the attention is centered on playing a regular-season game in Sao Paulo, the win is crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs as they aim to take an early lead in the AFC West. With many experts viewing the Chargers as a real threat to conquer the division, there’s a lot at stake.

Advertisement

Do the Chiefs play in Brazil?

Yes. The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes mentioned that it is a privilege to take the field in front of such passionate fans in what promises to be a spectacular atmosphere.

“I think it’s fun. Obviously, we want to take American football worldwide and you can see the fan base in Brazil. So, we’re getting to bring the game that we love to them. So, I’m super excited to go out there and play in front of the fans. They looked pumped. It’s going to be a great environment. That’s what we want to do when we play this profession. Play in front of fans that want to see football and that’s what we’re getting the opportunity to do.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Travis Kelce issues strong warning about Patrick Mahomes and his mindset with Chiefs after Super Bowl loss against Eagles

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce issues strong warning about Patrick Mahomes and his mindset with Chiefs after Super Bowl loss against Eagles

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Travis Kelce drops huge hint about future in the NFL after engagement to Taylor Swift
NFL

Travis Kelce drops huge hint about future in the NFL after engagement to Taylor Swift

Chiefs confirm bad news for Mahomes, while Chargers have positive update for Herbert
NFL

Chiefs confirm bad news for Mahomes, while Chargers have positive update for Herbert

Patrick Mahomes’ reminder to Travis Kelce, Chiefs ahead of Chargers game with Rashee Rice suspended
NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ reminder to Travis Kelce, Chiefs ahead of Chargers game with Rashee Rice suspended

David Mulugheta exposes Jerry Jones after Micah Parsons' trade
NFL

David Mulugheta exposes Jerry Jones after Micah Parsons' trade

Better Collective Logo