Travis Kelce was hit in the head by Teair Tart during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Now, according to a report by Kris Rihm of ESPN, the NFL will fine Tart.

“The NFL fined Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart for slapping Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the Chargers’ 27-21 Week 1 win in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a source told ESPN. According to NFL rules, the fine for a first offense of striking is $12,172.”

Tart’s action, slapping Kelce in the helmet, sparked a lot of controversy since the Chargers player was not ejected. The debate intensified even more considering that, hours earlier, Jalen Carter had been disqualified for spitting on Dak Prescott during the Eagles’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Who got fined in the NFL?

Teair Tart of the Chargers was fined for hitting Travis Kelce in the head, but it appears he will not be suspended. In fact, Andy Reid had already expressed his frustration over the referees’ decision not to eject the player.

“Yeah, I don’t understand that. I guess it’s open hand, fist or whatever. I don’t know, but he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard. Whether it was open fist or closed fist.”

