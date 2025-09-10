Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could look to bring Tyreek Hill back home. According to a report from Mike Florio, given the uncertain situation of the wide receiver with the Miami Dolphins, the star could be an option to help Patrick Mahomes.

“For now, there are two teams to watch. First, the Chiefs. For obvious reasons. Hill starred in Kansas City until his desire for more money (and perhaps to not be in the shadow of Patrick Mahomes and/or Travis Kelce) sparked a trade. During his apology tour in advance of Super Bowl LIX, Hill admitted on PFT Live that he sometimes regrets leaving the Chiefs. And the Chiefs could use him, before and after Rashee Rice returns from his six-game suspension.”

The other team interested would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the chance to win another Super Bowl with the Chiefs could be the factor that tips the balance when the time comes for a final decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Dolphins trading Tyreek Hill?

For now, the Miami Dolphins have no intention of trading Tyreek Hill, but if the losses keep piling up, the wide receiver could become a key asset for acquiring future draft picks, as well as freeing up space on the salary cap. The Chiefs are desperate for help at the position since Xavier Worthy is injured and Rashee Rice is suspended.

Given this situation, Florio believes Hill could go through the same scenario as Davante Adams did last season, when the Raiders put him on the market and he had many suitors until he ended up with the Jets.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

“Last year, Adams fetched a third-round pick for the Raiders. If Hill could be had for a three, and if the Dolphins realize before the Tuesday after Week 9 that it’s not in the cards for them in 2025, Hill could become a key acquisition for a team that wants to cap the season with a neutral-site game in Santa Clara.”