When the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they made it clear how much they trusted in his potential. But things didn’t go to plan so far.

The quarterback failed to impress during his rookie year, in which the team wasn’t sure to bench Jimmy Garoppolo yet. An injury ended his season in 2022, and it could cost him the job.

Brock Purdy did much better than predicted during his absence, and the Niners look ready to give him the reins. This puts Lance in a tough spot, since he may have to battle for the second-string job with Sam Darnold.

Trey Lance addresses 49ers QB situation

“Just take it one day at a time,” Lance said, via 95.7 The Game. “I’m very present mind focused, every rep, one rep at a time, one day at a time one meeting at a time… I truly believe everything works out exactly how it’s supposed to. As long as I control what I can control that’s all I can worry about.”

The 49ers have plenty of options at the position, but considering how far they went with Purdy last year, the former ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ is expected to start this year. However, he’s not looking ahead of himself.

Brock Purdy doesn’t know if he’ll be the Niners QB1 yet

“No, we haven’t had any conversation like that,” Purdy said, via 49ers Webzone. “It’s ‘How can I be great today?’ ‘At practice, let’s get these reps, let’s get the mental reps, and let’s continue to grow.’ Obviously what we put on tape last year was great and all, but there’s still a lot of areas where I have to grow and get better and stuff. That’s just where I’m at. We’re not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves.”