The San Francisco 49ers have a tough decision to make this summer. The team must choose their starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, and now Sam Darnold has sent Trey Lance a message regarding this matter.

Last season, the 49ers really struggled with their quarterback room. Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy got injured, so this offseason they decided to sign Sam Darnold to protect themselves for any scenario.

It seems like Lance will be ready for the beginning of the campaign, and Purdy is putting all the effort to be available too. However, Darnold is waiting for an opportunity to prove he still has what it takes to be a starter.

Sam Darnold sends message to Trey Lance over the 49ers’ starting quarterback role

Kyle Shanahan has a tough decision to make this summer. The 49ers head coach has three options for the starting quarterback role, and all three of them are considered to be great players.

As of today, it seems like the competition to begin the season will be between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, as Brock Purdy hasn’t recovered yet. Now, the former Carolina Panthers has sent a message regarding the starting role.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Darnold said. “I thought I got better throughout (mini) camp and just got more comfortable with the system, so I still got to study and go through the process of continuing to learn the system. But I’m excited for it, and it’s been really fun so far.”

The 26-year-old quarterback wants an opportunity, but it seems like the competition will be tough as Trey Lance’s recovery has been better than expected during this offseason.