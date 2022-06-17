He couldn't win the job in his rookie year, but Trey Lance looks ready to take the reins of the San Francisco 49ers this season. Fortunately, he'll have all the support he needs from head coach Kyle Shanahan, who sees a lot of potential in him.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers made clear that Jimmy Garoppolo's days at the helm of the offense were coming to an end. The Niners traded up to get Trey Lance, who is set to win the job ahead of his second year.

The team has yet to make a decision on Jimmy G, whether that's to trade him elsewhere or release him, but all signs are pointing towards Lance being promoted to the starting position for the 2022 NFL season.

Following a lackluster rookie year, many have doubts about how prepared he is to lead the team. However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants people to be patient, because he is convinced that Lance is destined for greatness.

Kyle Shanahan says there's more potential inside Trey Lance than he knows about

“I think the biggest thing on Trey that everyone’s got to realize is he is younger,” Shanahan said, per 49ersWebzone.com. “Trey’s got more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows of, just from the whole talent, but also what he’s made of, how intelligent he is. I think he’s going to be able to overcome adversity.

"I do believe he’s going to be able to handle this pressure. It’s going to be hard, but that’s what the position is. There’s only so many people in this world that have the talent to be put in that spot, and there might be 32 of them, but there’s definitely not 32 of them who have the talent and who have the stuff inside that allows you to handle that position through the ups and downs and everything. I don’t care how good you are, people are going to come after you.”

For a young quarterback who has to fill in big shoes is always important to have the confidence from those who surround him. People have expectations on Lance, which can put a lot of pressure on him. But if you ask Shanahan, he will know how to handle it.