Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, has chosen to start a feud with NFL legend Deion Sanders, throwing his entire career under the bus.

Deion Sanders is arguably the best cornerback in NFL history, but not for Tyreek Hill. Now, the star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins talked about the legendary defensive player, throwing his entire career under the bus.

Tyreek Hill has proven to be a remarkable wide receiver since he entered the league in 2016. Even without Patrick Mahomes, the former Chiefs player has been able to showcase his skills and is now a very reliable target for Tua Tagovailoa.

Even though Hill has yet to find success with the Dolphins, he is poised to win a Super Bowl with the AFC East squad. However, many fans believe that his ego could hinder his ambitious plans.

Tyreek Hill throws shade at Deion Sanders by praising himself

In NFL history, several legendary players have graced the cornerback position. However, Deion Sanders reigns supreme as the most dominant of all, boasting a career that inspires envy among many players.

Nevertheless, it appears that Tyreek Hill isn’t a big fan of Sanders. The talented wide receiver has thrown the cornerback’s entire career under the bus, asserting that Sanders wouldn’t stand a chance against him.

During an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Hill was asked about the numbers he would put up against Deion Sanders in his prime. The wideout didn’t hesitate to assert that he would “destroy” the legendary cornerback.

“I’m putting 175 on Deion, easy, 175, two touchdowns,” Hill said. “I’m not saying I’m gonna put the whole [175 yards] up by going deep or running an actual route: I’m catching screens, I’m doing whatever the game needs me to do to get yardage on Deion.“

According to Cheetah, his size compared to Deion’s would allow him to run faster than the cornerback and find more spaces to beat him. Hill also noted that he would be “very disrespectful” while scoring on the Hall of Famer.

When was Deion Sanders inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Deion Sanders enjoyed a remarkable career in the NFL. He entered the league in 1989 with the Atlanta Falcons before playing for the 49ers, Cowboys, Redskins, and Ravens.

With two Super Bowl victories under his belt, Sanders decided to retire in 2005. In 2011, he was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.