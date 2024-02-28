Tua Tagovailoa has been a remarkable asset for the Miami Dolphins since his arrival in 2020. Now, ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the team needs to address the quarterback’s future, and he’s set to receive shocking news from the front office.

Back in 2020, the Dolphins decided it was time to acquire a top-caliber quarterback to lead the offense. Despite his injuries, Tua Tagovailoa landed in Miami as the 5th overall pick, and he’s definitely living up to expectations so far.

Tagovailoa has progressed notably, culminating in his standout 2023 season. With the Miami Dolphins now at a critical juncture regarding their quarterback’s future, it seems they’ve reached a final decision on the matter.

Report: Dolphins will discuss a long-term deal with Tua Tagovailoa

When the Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa in 2020, there were a lot of doubts surrounding the quarterback. He was recovering from a tough hip injury, and it was uncertain how would he return after it.

Nevertheless, Tagovailoa was able to recover perfectly and has enjoyed a remarkable career since then. He’s now regarded as the franchise quarterback who will lead the Dolphins to success, and the team is fully aware of his potential.

Last year, Miami exercised the fifth-year option available on Tua’s contract, extending it through the 2024 season. However, the club is keen on extending their commitment to him even further and is prepared to offer him a new deal.

Chris Grier, general manager of the Dolphins, has revealed that they will meet with Tagovailoa’s agent during this offseason. Both sides are set to discuss a new contract for the quarterback, but the GM acknowledge that it won’t be an easy negotiation.

Tagovailoa had an outstanding 2023 season, not only in stats, but also in health terms. He didn’t miss a single game last year after he was sidelined for four games in 2022 due to multiple head injuries.

How much money could Tua Tagovailoa earn with his new contract?

Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie contract ends this year. The Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option available in his deal, but they now need to offer him a new one in order to keep him for more years.

According to Spotrac, Tua Tagovailoa could land a six-year, $302 million contract with the Dolphins, paying him $50 million per year. If he secures this deal, he would join Patrick Mahomes as one of the only quarterbacks with a contract exceeding $300 million.