Tyreek Hill recently admitted he felt the Kansas City Chiefs disrespected him shortly after he left the team in 2022. In a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the star wideout said he didn’t like to see Isiah Pacheco immediately inheriting the No. 10 jersey at Arrowhead.

“Yeah, man, Kansas City [has] got a [really] good running back today. You can hear and see every step he takes, [they are] so hard. I did feel disrespected when they gave him ten, tho I didn’t like that. There should be only one ten in your heart, man,” Hill said, via Chiefs Wire.

Before he joined the Miami Dolphins, Hill enjoyed a fruitful stint in Kansas City, forming one of the greatest QB-WR duos with Patrick Mahomes to help the team win the Super Bowl in 2020.

His departure seemed to threaten the Chiefs’ title aspirations by then, but Mahomes continued to succeed even without Hill by leading the franchise to back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024.

If the Chiefs winning the ring the very first season they lost Hill was quite impressive, let alone that they did it again the following year. Cheetah has seen all of this from the distance as Miami couldn’t get past the Wild Card round since his arrival.

Tyreek Hill opens up on seeing Mahomes, Chiefs succeed without him

“The first year that they went [to the Super Bowl], my wife and I took a trip to Tokyo because it was kind of hard for me,” Hill said. “I don’t want to look at no game. Oh, well. Let’s just go to Tokyo. Let’s get away from it. Right, and let’s do our thing. So we went to Tokyo for the first year. And when they won, I reached out to all the guys.“

While the Chiefs’ triumph in their first year without him was painful for Hill, the talented playmaker was nothing but happy for Kansas City’s win in 2024. His former team beat the Fins in the postseason, but the wideout had no hard feelings.

“The second year, this year, when they won, like I watched the whole game, I’m like, ‘Y’all, we gotta win this thing, you feel me?’ I’m cool. Nah, but the first year it was kind of hard, I’m saying, trying to get over that hump of seeing the guys, do they thing out there,” Hill said.

Hill wanted to stay in Kansas City

Widely regarded as the fastest player in the league and arguably the best wideout, Cheetah shocked the world by joining the Dolphins in 2022. But before he knew about Miami’s interest, his desire was to stay with the Chiefs.

“I wanted to be in KC 100 percent. Yeah, 100 percent,” said Hill. “Before we even knew about the Dolphins. Yeah, I wanted to be in Kansas City, I told them that.”

Hill and Mahomes would’ve certainly had a lot of fun if they continued playing together, but the Chiefs quarterback managed to win more rings even without the star WR. Only time will tell if Cheetah can succeed without Mahomes.