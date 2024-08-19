Sam Darnold is set to be J.J. McCarthy's replacement in the 2024 NFL season, but the Minnesota Vikings want to make something very clear to the veteran quarterback.

With J.J. McCarthy suffering a season-ending injury, the Minnesota Vikings are set to use Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback. The team wants to be very clear with the veteran about taking over the role initially assigned to McCarthy, who was expected to lead the offense this year.

The 2024 NFL season has completely changed for the Vikings. Earlier this year, the team drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick, recognizing him as a promising quarterback and one of the top players at his position entering the NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, McCarthy will not play in his rookie year. He suffered a season-ending injury after the first preseason game, which has forced the Vikings to rely on Sam Darnold as their starter for the upcoming campaign.

Vikings’ player sends message to Sam Darnold on replacing J.J. McCarthy

The renewal of the quarterback position will have to wait a little longer for the Vikings. Unfortunately, J.J. McCarthy will miss the 2024 season due to a torn right meniscus, which will require surgery.

During the offseason, it was rumored that the team intended to start with Sam Darnold for the early games and then transition the offense to McCarthy. However, McCarthy’s injury has completely upended those plans, leaving Darnold as the starting quarterback for the season.

With McCarthy out for the year, Darnold will step into the starting role. While there is some uncertainty among fans, veteran linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has expressed confidence in Darnold’s ability to lead the team effectively.

“He’s a lot more comfortable,” the linebacker told CBS Sports on Monday. “He’s got a lot more playmakers now than he did with the [New York] Jets. You can tell he’s a vet. He’s been in this league for a while. He understands who he is, how he can manipulate defenses or get the ball to his playmakers in space.”

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in a drill during training camp on August 02, 2024 in Eagan, Minnesota.

It is true that McCarthy’s injury has disappointed many fans, but not everything is lost. Darnold brings significant experience and a solid understanding of the league, and the Vikings’ offense is one he could effectively work with to achieve success.

What is Sam Darnold’s contract with the Minnesota Vikings?

Sam Darnold signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, valued at $4.5 million. This deal reflects the team’s confidence in Darnold’s potential to contribute as a backup quarterback while providing a solid option in case of injury.

The contract includes a base salary and performance incentives, giving Darnold the opportunity to earn additional compensation based on his contributions throughout the season. This setup allows the Vikings to evaluate Darnold’s fit within their system while maintaining flexibility for future roster decisions.

